A renowned Northamptonshire recruitment consultancy has taken on a new recruitment resourcer to focus on the company’s business development.

Wills Consultants has welcomed Sally Langley to the Kettering-based fold. Former IT service desk and desktop manager Sally has returned to the world of work after a sabbatical to look after her three children. Before the childcare break, she worked for the St Andrews Group of hospitals and for household brands such as Superdrug, Iceland, and Guinness.

The first female to take an A-Level in Computer Science at her secondary school, Sally has always embraced a challenge, and has already fitted in well at the family-run firm.

Sally said: “When I embarked on my job search, Wills Consultants stood out within in the recruitment industry offering a compelling combination of a thriving work environment, strong values, and a commitment to customer service. One of the key reasons behind my decision to join Wills Consultants was their commitment to the employee-focussed culture the directors have developed. From day one, it was evident that the firm prioritises the well-being and professional development of its employees.

“I am confident that my career path and professional journey will be enhanced by a culture that values its employees, upholds strong principles and prioritises exceptional customer service.”

Sally, 44, said the distinctive communication strategy of Wills Consultants was also a key factor in her decision to join the company, which last year was recognised in a local awards ceremony for its achievements.

Sally, who loves to cook and look after local wildlife in her spare time, added: “My candidate experience with Wills Consultants was not an isolated incident but highlighted their dedication to nurturing robust and trustworthy partnerships for both candidates and clients.

“The leadership at Wills Consultants recognises that the success of the company is intricately tied to the success and satisfaction of its employees. From team strategic planning, training and networking programs, an open-door policy and Costa coffee Tuesdays contribute to a workplace where individuals feel valued and supported in their career journeys.

“I’m really enjoying being part of a team again, it’s lovely. As much as I adore my children, it is good to have important conversations and rejoin the corporate world. I vowed I’d never go back into IT as it takes over your life as you’re on call 24/7. I wanted something to fit in with our family and when I spoke to Simon and Nikki they were passionate that none of their staff have ever missed a sports day. It is evident that the company is very family and employee centric.”

Sally will be working on the business development side of the business, finding new clients and bringing back former customers. She said: “It’s really interesting working on strategies to find the perfect candidate and has given me a whole new appreciation for recruitment.”