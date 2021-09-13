New £1.3m Kettering veterinary hospital opens its doors

Clinical director Hans van der Hoven, head nurse Sarah Lane and practice manager Karl Walker.

A new £1.3m state-of-the art veterinary hospital in Kettering has welcomed its first ‘poorly pets’ through the door today (Monday).

Northlands Veterinary Hospital in Station Road has been designed to deliver the highest levels of care.

Operating over three floors, the new hospital provides additional space and enhanced facilities for pets.

The team at Northlands Veterinary Hospital is ready to welcome pets through its doors

Karl Walker, Northlands’ practice manager, said: “I am ecstatic that we are able to welcome the first patients through the doors.

"At Northlands, we are fully committed to delivering high standards of veterinary care and the new building will help us improve on this even further.”

The hospital has three operating theatres, including one for specialist orthopedic surgery and a dental suite, medicine dispensary, in-house laboratory and rooms housing digital X-ray and ultrasound machines.

There has been a major investment into new technology to help treat pets and diagnose issues, including a £150,000 CT scanner.

The project, funded by VetPartners, delivers a new home for the former Northlands Veterinary Hospital in Northampton Road and The Avenue Vet Clinic in St Peter’s Avenue, which have merged, and 30 employees are transferring to the new site.

The new hospital breathes new life into a former nursery that had been vacant for 12 years.