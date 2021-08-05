New pool, hot tub and saunas among spa plans for upmarket hotels near Kettering

An artist's impression of the plan for Rushton Hall and, inset, the historic hotel

The owners of two luxury hotels near Kettering have outlined bids for new spa facilities - which include a pool, hot tub and saunas.

Plans to improve Rushton Hall in Rushton and Barton Hall in Barton Seagrave, which are both owned by the family-run Hazelton Group, have been submitted to council officers.

At the historic Rushton Hall in Desborough Road, bosses want to extend their leisure facilities to add about 345 sq m to the existing spa.

They hope to build a new indoor pool, sauna, steam room and more.

A planning statement said: "The existing spa lacks appropriate space and amenities for its current number of guests and the proposal seeks to amend this by adding new ‘lounging’ areas for poolside daybeds, a new indoor pool, a sauna and steam room and courtyard space as well as a reception and seven new treatment rooms.

"The proposal will link the east side of the existing barn to the north-west corner of the former stable building where the present spa facilities are located.

"The existing barn will be converted to provide space for the reception and treatment rooms."

And at Barton Hall, just off Barton Road, plans are in place to convert an old stable building which is currently being used as storage.

The hotel owners want to add more bedrooms and brand new spa facilities, including a sunken hot tub and a gym.

A planning statement said: "The proposal consists of internal refurbishment of the existing former stables building that will include five en-suite bedrooms, bathroom and changing facilities, a sauna, a gym, a combined reception, manicure and pedicure room, accessible bathroom, six spa treatment rooms and an office.

"To the rear (north) of the former stables an outdoor hot tub is proposed that will be sunken into the ground, with paving for loungers and outdoor seating designated for use by the spa and hotel guests."