New marketing manager appointed by frozen food distributor Central Foods

Ranga Nasho, marketing manager at frozen food distributor Central Foods

Frozen food distributor Central Foods has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new marketing manager.

Ranga Nasho has more than ten years of marketing experience, with a specific focus on business to business (B2B) marketing in the food manufacturing industry over the past eight years.

A marketing graduate and a chartered public relations practitioner, Ranga will bring a wealth of experience in designing effective communication strategies to Central Foods.

He will be responsible for marketing activities such as digital marketing and advertising.

Central Foods MD Oli Sampson said: “We are excited to welcome Ranga to the Central Foods team. He brings a wealth of experience in marketing and PR, earned over several years of working in a range of different sectors from sport through to the legal profession, but most recently in the food manufacturing sector.

“Central Foods offers a wide range of top quality sweet and savoury products to help make life easier for the catering sector. The appointment of Ranga will help us to better showcase our products, providing customers with inspiration about options to add to their menus.

“It will also help us to retain our reputation and position as one of the UK’s leading frozen food distributors to the food service sector.”

Northamptonshire-based Central Foods currently sells to over 200 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers. The company is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more.

Ranga, who lives in Milton Keynes, said: “I am really pleased to be joining Central Foods as marketing manager at a time when the company continues to grow. I’ll be drawing on my marketing and PR experience to support the business to achieve its marketing goals and look forward to working alongside the sales team.

“As a self-proclaimed foodie and with experience of the food manufacturing industry, my new role at Central Foods is the perfect fit for me - working in the ideal environment.”

Central Foods was launched in 1996 and has grown to become the UK’s leading frozen food consolidator to the wholesale and food service market - providing quality products that deliver on taste, consistency and value for money.

For more information visit www.centralfoods.co.uk