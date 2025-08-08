New head of sales appointment for Northants IT consultancy

In a move to further support its growth plans, Northants IT Consultancy 3RS IT Solutions has appointed Jake Hill as its new head of sales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, led by husband-and-wife team, Steve and Leila Souch, started out from offices in Wellingborough and expanded in 2024 by opening another office in Leicester, alongside an office space in Nottingham. The new hire follows hot on the heels of the appointment earlier this year of Chloe Brabbins as its customer experience relationship manager.

With a passion for supporting businesses, Jake brings a wealth of experience in client relationships, networking and sales, having previously worked in a range of roles including membership advisor for Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and as sales executive and then head of business development at Trapp’d Escape Rooms. He also worked in healthcare for seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately before joining 3RS IT Solutions, Jake was senior corporate fundraising coordinator for the Northampton Hope Centre, using his sales skills in a different environment to provide vital support to help ensure as many people as possible got off the streets of Northampton.

Jake Hill has joined the 3RS IT Solutions team as head of sales

Jake has also previously worked alongside company directors Steve, Leila and Ethan Malvern in a professional capacity in 2019 and, in his new role, is relishing the opportunity to re-ignite the partnership: “I’m really looking forward to working with the fantastic team again having previously worked with them for two and a half years.

“It was during a catch up meeting with Steve earlier this year that I got to learn about the great things that 3RS are now doing. It was amazing to see how much the business is growing and I was keen to be part of its success.

“That’s when Steve suggested I join as head of sales and it was an offer I couldn’t refuse. We had such a fantastic relationship when we first worked together back in 2019, and it truly feels like we are just picking up from where we left off three years ago!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his role, Jake will utilise his networking skills by meeting with new and existing customers to ensure that all their IT needs are met. “I absolutely adore networking and love going out and meeting people,” explains Jake. “Hearing people's stories of why they've started their business, and hearing about the successes – and struggles – they have faced as a business really drives me on to help them be the best that they can be.

“We understand that IT issues take up a lot of people's time, especially when you don't have the expertise and that's where 3RS IT Solutions can help. The service we provide is vital and I am keen to ensure everyone in the Midlands knows who we are and that they can come to us for anything – whether it's for support, hardware, or just IT advice. Our fantastic technical experts are here to answer any question.”

Speaking of Jake’s appointment, Steve Souch, managing director at 3RS IT Solutions, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Jake back to the team.

“He is brilliant at what he does and brings to the role a wealth of experience in sales and business development which will further support us in our drive to continue with our plans for growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3RS IT Solutions is also set to welcome an IT service desk technician in September, with recruitment currently underway for an additional IT service desk technician to join its growing team.

To find out more about 3RS IT Solutions, visit www.3rs-it.co.uk