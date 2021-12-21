New business membership organisation aims to support firms in north Northants

Marie Baker and Simon Cox.

An all-new business membership organisation which aims to support firms across north Northamptonshire is to be officially launched in the new year.

NNBN, the brainchild of Desborough-based business leaders Simon Cox and Marie Baker, has been inspired by the success of the North Northants Business Network and is designed exclusively for businesses based in or that provide services within Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and the East Northamptonshire area.

Some of the biggest names in Northamptonshire have already pledged their support, with those signed up as official ‘supporters’ of the new organisation including North Northants Council, the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and the Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire, with more are expected to follow.

Co-founder Simon said: “This NNBN membership organisation will quickly play a pivotal role in helping the local economy recover, build and grow. Businesses will benefit from positive PR and marketing opportunities.

“Our online platform will enable us to promote, support and shine the spotlight on businesses in north Northants. Members will be signposted to all the support that is available from our key partners and supporters - everything from business grants, business support, business events and collaboration opportunities.”

Unique to NNBN membership will be a package of exclusive benefits usually only available to employees at large companies with everything from savings on fuel to local offers and discounts at a host of national brands.

Simon added: “We have been researching, planning and finetuning this new membership offer for months and are delighted to have secured so much support ahead of the official launch.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “As a council we are committed to help businesses thrive in North Northants and I’m delighted to endorse this new organisation which will play a key role in doing just that.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s Executive member for Growth and Regeneration, added: “This launch couldn’t have come at a better time as the economy recovers from the effects of the Covid pandemic. Our area hosts numerous enterprises bursting with potential and organisations like this are invaluable in providing the support to help them on their way.”

Simon and Marie have extensive experience in business support. As well as running the North Northants Business Network the duo played a key role in the launch of the successful Kettering Business Network, which went on to become a finalist in the 2019 SME National Business Awards, and the Kettering Business Awards, first held in 2018.

Co-founder Marie said: “Not everyone knows about the help and support available to them when they are in business, and we want to bridge that gap. This membership has a level for everyone, including sole traders, companies with employees, charities and even students.

"This is all about bringing people together, with the added benefit of including a range of perks and benefits to help you and your business grow.”

Sunny Singh, a director at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are proud to support NNBN, which promises to ensure that the wider communities across north Northamptonshire are aware of the business support available from across the county. The Chamber are always keen to engage with businesses from across our county and look forward to meeting businesses at upcoming forums.”

Barry Crisp, from the Business & IP Centre in Northamptonshire, added: “We are delighted to support this new initiative in north Northamptonshire. The new NNBN membership service will provide much needed additional support, engagement and exclusive discounts to local entrepreneurs and businesses and will serve to complement existing services within north Northants. We look forward to supporting and working alongside NNBN.”