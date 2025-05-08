New Brackmills website puts Northamptonshire logistics estate on the digital map

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new interactive map to help drivers from across the UK and Europe, an online business directory to connect companies, and instant tools to report estate issues – Brackmills Industrial Estate’s new website is now live.

Developed to reflect the estate’s commitment to innovation, investment, security and community, the new website – designed by Northamptonshire-based agency Zinc Digital – makes it easier than ever to navigate Brackmills, find businesses, stay informed and report issues.

“This is a bold investment in digital infrastructure, one rarely seen on logistics estates,” explained Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills Business improvement District (BID). “The new interactive map and business directory will make life easier for everyone – including the many drivers who come to Brackmills from across Europe. Our events and news pages will keep people updated, and our improved reporting tools mean it's now easier than ever to highlight and resolve issues across the estate.

“As a Business improvement District we are committed to supporting our businesses in a host of practical ways, and our new site reflects our continued commitment to security, connectivity and accessibility."

Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton

Rob Bradley, Head of Business Development at Zinc Digital, a leading Northamptonshire digital marketing agency based just a mile from Brackmills, said: “This has been a fantastic project for our team. Brackmills is a unique and ambitious estate, and we’re proud to have created a website that’s both functional and future-proof. From the interactive map to the security features, we’ve developed a platform that’s built for growth and easy to navigate – whether you’re a local business or a driver arriving from mainland Europe. And as a local Northamptonshire agency, it’s been brilliant to collaborate so closely with a fellow local organisation."

Brackmills Industrial Estate is one of Northampton’s key employment hubs. It has held Business Improvement District (BID) status since 2009 – an initiative where businesses pay an annual levy to fund improvements above and beyond standard council services. There are now more than 330 BIDs in the UK, each created through a ballot process, and Brackmills was one of the first industrial estates to adopt the model.

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair of Brackmills BID, added: "Back in 2008, before we became a BID, Brackmills was a very different place. The estate was a target for crime, there were serious road hazards, and the environment was neglected. Now, thanks to years of collective investment, we have safer roads, managed footpaths and cycle routes, and crime is at an all-time low. This new website is the next step in our transformation – another way we’re investing in our businesses, our people, and the future of Brackmills."

Visit the new website at: www.brackmillsindustrialestate.co.uk