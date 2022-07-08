New academy is ‘hatched’ to help Northamptonshire social enterprises and charities thrive post Covid

A new training academy exclusively for Northamptonshire not-for-profit organisations has been launched this week – set up to help charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups fundraise, thrive and recruit post-covid.

The Academy has been launched by the team at PR and marketing company Pilkington Communications, and is a result of extensive research into the sector’s needs post pandemic.

National research, published earlier this year, concluded while the majority of UK not-for-profit organisations are desperate to master digital marketing, most lack the confidence and the expertise to know what to do next.

Jessica Pilkington, director of Pilkington Communications, said: “Inspired by these national findings we did our own research, this time in Northamptonshire, where the findings mirrored the national picture. Our local charities, social enterprises, trusts and voluntary groups also want to step up their digital marketing, telling us this is essential for their future but is also something they are the most nervous about.”

With support from West Northamptonshire Council, The University of Northampton and The University of Bedfordshire, Turtle Academy is now live.

“Via interviews and surveys,” Jessica added, “charity leaders, social enterprise staff, trustees and voluntary groups told us they were fed up of online, generic training. Instead, they told us they wanted to leave their desks and screens and get some face-to-face support, bespoke to their sector. Also, could we come and visit them sometimes?”