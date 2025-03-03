Nature in a bottle

Roxanne Clark, the founder of RoxEssential, has launched a new essential oil business in Northampton. Inspired by her mother, Kim Frederick, who co-founded the popular 90s aromatherapy brand "Likisma," then “Pear Island”.

RoxEssential has an array of 100% pure essential oils, beautiful blends and shampoos. Roxy was inspired by some of her clients to create something special to help ease symptoms of the menopause. “Seeing how my ladies were suffering, I knew there was a natural alternative that may assist the symptoms for those at that stage of life”. Clary Sage - Salvia sclarea is the main ingredient of the “Menopause blend” by RoxEssential, it boasts a five star rating on Trustpilot by users. A firm favourite, is a blend designed for tranquility and relaxation, purposefully designed by Roxy to use while she attends her Soundbath’s called “Meditation blend” infused with the king and queen of essential oils Frankincense - Boswellia sacra & Lavender - Lavandula angustifolia. Roxy is currently a student member of IFPA and keen to complete the PEOT certification course this year. She has dedicated many hours studying books and teachings to further improve her knowledge and is extremely passionate about these magical oils. Roxy states, “Essential oils have existed for thousands of years and have been utilised globally by many cultures; they are not alternative medicine, but rather original.” All RoxEssential 30ml blends are pre mixed with various essential oils & carrier oil ready for topical application. Visit their website for further details, additional blends, 100% pure essential oils and a complete list of other products and ingredients.