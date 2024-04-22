National trade body celebrates Northampton young achiever

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A building materials’ specialist from Northampton has been recognised for his commitment to the industry.

National trade body The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) and Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Young Achievers across the multi-billion-pound building materials sector, and shine a light on the brightest stars of the future.

Sam Wood, Senior Category Manager at Travis Perkins, based in Northampton, has been nominated for the accolade based around his achievements within his career so far, and having a positive impact in the sector.

He said: “I am grateful to have been nominated for an award in such a fantastic industry.

“It's great to share my nomination with a wonderfully diverse and talented group of young achievers, congratulations to you all.

“I'd also like to thank all of my past and present colleagues, suppliers, and mentors who have helped and supported me along the way.”

The Top 100 Young Achievers programme follows last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers and Top 100 Supplier Influencers in 2022 and 2023.

John Newcomb, Chief Executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is an active supporter of young people working within the building materials supply sector and this initiative celebrates the contributions of those who will carry the industry forward in the future and work to make a material difference.

“After the success of our previous initiatives, we’re delighted to be partnering with BMN to highlight the achievements of the Top 100 Young Achievers.

“This accolade reflects the positive influence Sam has had on the people around him and on the wider building materials industry.”

The Top 100 Young Achievers will feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a Gala Dinner celebration and networking event at the Belfry in May.