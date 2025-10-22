National Innovation of the Year award win for Northants company

Corby-based See Limited has clinched the Innovation of the Year accolade at this year’s National Building and Construction Awards.

The Northants company took away Gold at a special black tie awards ceremony at the Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge Hotel.

The group holding company, responsible for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels in the UK built environment industry, was recognised for taking action to help remove the impact of its sector on the environment. According to the UK Green Building Council this impact equates to 40% of the UK’s total carbon footprint.

By focusing on innovation, See Limited has successfully distributed a line of zero-carbon driven products including BioCarbon Laminates, the UK’s first zero-carbon driven range of solid grade and high-pressure laminates for commercial washroom environments, and BioCarbon Worktops, the UK’s first carbon neutral kitchen worktop targeting UK homeowners.

Robert Thompson (left) and Inga Gusauskaite (right) from See Limited accepting their Innovation of the Year award at the National Building and Construction Awards.

It has also worked with environmental consultants and the Sustainable Business Alliance to produce: an independent third party Life Cycle Analysis, Environmental Product Declaration of the product range over its full 'Cradle-to Grave' life cycle, and an annual sustainability report.

The national award win marks two consecutive years of success at the National Building and Construction Awards, having taken the title for Sustainability at last year’s awards.

This latest award win is also the second of 2025 for See Limited, having picked up the Gold Award for Business Innovation at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards in May.

The company is also a finalist for Business of the Year at this year’s Northamptonshire Business Awards and was a finalist for two other national awards - the Carbon Reduction Champion award at the Construction News Awards 2025 and for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability at this year’s Construction News Specialist Awards 2025.

“We’re honoured to be Gold award winners,” said Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited.

“This recognition reflects not only our innovation across our products but also our deep commitment to sustainability, collaboration and future-proofing the way we work.

“At See Limited we believe innovation flourishes in a culture that values people, purpose and progress, where creative thinking and responsible growth go hand in hand.

“A huge thank you to our incredible teams at our companies - See Limited, Bousfields and Performance Panels Limited - for their dedication, integrity and forward-thinking mindset. It’s their hard work and shared vision that makes achievements like this possible.”