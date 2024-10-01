National industry award nod for HR expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A human resources company based in Northamptonshire has been shortlisted for a prestigious national industry award, after just two years in business.

Ena HR and Training is a finalist in the HR Consultancy of the Year category of the Personnel Today Awards 2024.

The Personnel Today Awards 2024, which are now in their 26th year, celebrate the best achievements in HR and learning and development in the UK. The awards are organised by leading UK HR trade magazine Personnel Today, and the winners will be announced on Friday 19th November 2024 at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

The recognition is well-deserved for Ena HR and Training founder and director Kate Coulson who founded the business in 2022 after more than 20 years of working in corporate HR and management roles. Since its inception, Ena HR and Training has grown steadily, increasing turnover and profits year-on-year, gaining 25 clients, and winning Best New Business at the 2023 Northamptonshire Business Awards. Kate has even launched her own leadership and management training programme.

Caroline (left) and Kate of Ena HR & Training

Last year, Kate recruited her first employee in fellow HR professional Caroline McDonald, who has had a major influence on the business, particularly in recruitment and employee engagement.

As part of the awards process, Kate was asked to submit client case studies to the judging panel that demonstrated the positive and measurable impact Ena HR and Training has had on HR projects it has collaborated on with clients.

Kate said: “To be recognised by such a prominent, national publication within our industry means so much for us. Caroline and I are so excited about attending the glittering awards evening in London in November and rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in business on the night.”

As well as reaching the finals for the Personnel Today Awards, Ena HR and Training has also been named as a finalist for the local NNBN business awards in the category of Micro Business of the Year. This ceremony will take place on Friday 4th October at the Mercure Hotel Northampton.