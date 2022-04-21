National accolade for Northamptonshire financial planner Conor

Conor O’Sullivan, of O’Sullivan Financial Planning

Conor O’Sullivan, of O’Sullivan Financial Planning, featured in VouchedFor’s 2022 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide which appeared in The Times.

Conor, who also recently achieved the highest global certification available to financial planners in the UK, is one of the guide’s highest rated advisers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been named a VouchedFor Top Rated Adviser for the second time because this recognition is based on feedback from my clients.

“I’ve been humbled by my clients’ reviews because they show I’m changing people’s lives for the better.

“When I work with a client, money is not the main focus for me - which may sound strange coming from a financial adviser.

“The way I see it, money is simply a vehicle to a life well lived so I focus on what my clients want to achieve. I learn about their dreams and goals and then make sure that the money is in the right vehicle for the journey they’re travelling.”

To appear in the highly respected guide, advisers must have passed all of VouchedFor’s extensive checks and have received at least 10 excellent client reviews during the past 12 months.

Conor’s latest client reviews are full of praise for the financial expert, with customers saying working with him has been the best investment they have ever made.

Over the years Conor’s business has grown significantly as a result of recommendations from happy clients and he hopes the guide will help his thriving business to expand even further.

He explained: “Money is the last taboo – people still don’t like to talk about it.

“On that basis finding someone that you can trust, or being made aware of someone through a creditable resource like The Times, can be a gamechanger.

“After my last appearance in The Times my business grew following a number of enquiries from clients who saw me listed so I hope my appearance this time will help the business to grow even further.”