The businesses will all now go through to the National Muddy Stilettos final

The winners of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 have been announced – and 27 Northamptonshire businesses have taken home top spot.

Readers of the lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories – from best destination pub to yoga/pilates studio, boutique stay to wedding venue. 77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “I set up these awards 10 years ago to give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.

"It’s been an honour to showcase the most creative, innovative lifestyle businesses across Northants, in partnership with our local sponsor Tollers Solicitors.

"The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been incredible with many thousands voting to support wonderful local businesses and their own vibrant communities.”

All regional winners in Northamptonshire along with winners from the other Muddy counties, will go through to the National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023. Five businesses in each category will go through to the national finals, with the ‘Best of the Best’ Winners crowned in July.

Here are all 27 of the winning Northamptonshire businesses and what category they won.

1 . Northamptonshire winners of Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 Some of the 27 businesses that have taken home a win in the county. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Northamptonshire winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 The Heseltine Gallery in Middleton Cheney took home art gallery of the year. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Northamptonshire winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 The Pop Up Place in Long Buckby won bar of the year. Photo: The Pop Up Place Photo Sales

4 . Northamptonshire winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 Kolaine Beauty Lounge in Glendon won beauty/salon clinic of the year. Photo: Kolaine Photo Sales

