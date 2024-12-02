The brand is hoping to bounce back in 2025 ‘a renewed sense of confidence’ 📉

Mothercare has reported a £1.8 million pre-tax loss for the half-year, reversing last year’s profit

Turnover dropped 27.5% to £21 million, with global retail sales falling by 12%

Middle East markets struggle amid evolving consumer behaviour and fiscal changes

But company leadership expresses optimism, aiming to restore stability and growth by 2025

An iconic baby products retailer has found itself struggling after posting a loss for the past half-year following a steep decline in sales.

Mothercare, which sells its products through Boots in the UK and operates franchised stores worldwide, has been implementing a transformation strategy for several years.

As part of its transformation efforts, Mothercare secured a £30 million joint venture with Reliance Brands UK, covering operations in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. In October, it also announced a new refinancing deal.

But for the 26 weeks ending 28 September, the company's turnover fell by 27.5% to £21 million compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed the downturn to challenging market conditions in the Middle East and efforts by franchise partners to clear older inventory.

Bosses said on Monday 2 December that they are approaching 2025 with “a renewed and growing sense of confidence” after a recent period of “turmoil”.

(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mothercare said its main retail partner in the region is having to adapt its offering due to “evolving consumer behaviour, pursuant to ongoing fiscal and legislative changes”.

The business reported a pre-tax loss of £1.8 million for the period, a significant shift from the £1.7 million pre-tax profit recorded a year earlier. The losses were largely due to declining sales and higher financing costs.

Clive Whiley, chairman of the group, said: “Our results continue to reflect the impact of the continuing uncertainty on our franchise partners’ operations in the Middle East.

“We are now focused upon restoring critical mass alongside delivering our remaining core objectives.

“This is an exciting prospect for all our partners, colleagues and stakeholders as we can finally leave behind the turmoil of recent years that Mothercare has successfully come through.”

What does it mean for Mothercare?

It seems unlikely that Mothercare is imminently facing administration or closure, but a 27.5% drop in turnover and a 12% fall in global retail sales is significant. This trend, if continued, could erode the company's financial position further.

The company is actively pursuing a strategy to adapt, and the recent refinancing deal may provide the necessary liquidity to stabilise operations and execute its transformation plan.

Statements from leadership, including a "renewed sense of confidence" and focus on achieving long-term objectives by 2025, indicate the company believes it can recover.

What are your thoughts on Mothercare’s struggles and its plans for the future? Do you think the iconic brand can turn things around, or are its challenges too steep? Share your opinions and insights in the comments section.