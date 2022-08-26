Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finalists have been announced for the Booker Young Chef of the Year category in this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink (WNFAD) Awards 2022.

The highly anticipated yearly awards set out to celebrate the successes of hundreds of Northamptonshire based food and drink businesses and individuals excelling in culinary excellence.

To determine the finalists for the Booker Young Chef of the Year category, a cook-off was hosted at Northampton College over two weeks.

Let’s meet the five chefs who emerged victorious…

David Smith - The Palmichael

David Smith, 25, from Wellingborough has worked as a chef at family-run Italian restaurant, The Palmichael, in Burton Latimer for seven years.

On being a finalist, David said: “The feeling to be part of this competition is truly a fulfilling feeling and to be a finalist is already a victory in its own and the opportunity to cook with some of the best young chefs in the county is a fantastic feeling.”

David always wanted to be a chef from a young age so he began training at Northampton College as he supported himself with part-time jobs. He started as a pot-washer and kitchen assistant, completing small tasks like peeling vegetables and helping with desserts and garnishes until he was given even more responsibility in one of his first jobs.

David said: “It was at that point I knew I had always made the right decision of wanting to be a chef.”

At the Northampton College cook-off, David put together a Ballotine of GuineaFowl with GuineaFowl bonbon, a fricassee of peas and broad beans finished with chorizo and chorizo oil.

David continued: “Cooking back at the college was like walking back into an old workplace. It was great to be back and see my old tutors.”

David’s favourite dish to cook is Ratatouille.

Hannah Dunne - Ember

Hannah Dunne has been working at wood fired restaurant, Ember, for just over one year.

On reaching the final, she said: “As a shy teenager, the first thing that brought me out of my shell was learning to cook. I have built my knowledge over a number of years in different settings, but to have gotten this far in the awards has been my greatest achievement.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and hope to show my best and how far I have come and my passion and food and my job.”

Hannah studied at catering college for two years whilst working as a kitchen porter at a local restaurant before moving around to lots of different establishments to learn from other chefs and working her way up to her junior sous chef position.

At the Northampton College cook-off, Hannah put together a garlic butter stuffed Guinea fowl breast, potato fondant, honey mustard guinea fowl croquette, carrot braised in red wine and a chozio reduction.

Hannah said: “I really enjoyed coming up with this dish at the cook off as I got to show lots of skills while showcasing some of Northamptonshire's best ingredients.”

Shawn Monk - The Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay

Shawn Monk has been a chef at The Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay for six years. He began his culinary career as a kitchen porter before progressing into a commis chef role as he completed his apprenticeship.

Shawn then began working for his current head chef, Zak Perrin, and - just four months later - was promoted to chef de partie. Following the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, Shawn was able to complete his apprenticeship and work towards becoming a junior sous chef.

He was awarded Bronze in last year’s WNFAD awards.

On reaching the Booker Young Chef of the Year final, Shawn said: “It means a lot to get to the final, especially with so much competition in the area and hopefully I win but I still wouldn’t be disappointed if I don’t as getting to the final is a big achievement in itself.”

At the Northampton College cook-off, Shawn cooked a guinea fowl supreme with a guinea fowl chorizo and mustard stuffed thigh with fondant potatoes, carrot puree and seasonal vegetables, finished with a mustard reduction.

Shawn said: “I really enjoyed the experience and hope the outcome goes my way. I enjoyed the friendly competition between us all and wish everyone involved luck but, if it doesn’t go my way, I will definitely be back.”

Shawn’s favourite dish to cook is a venison wellington served with dauphinoise potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a red wine reduction.

Nicole Wicks - Rushton Hall

Rushton Hall took Nicole on as an apprentice for a year when she was 17 and she went on to work with them for another year in their fine dining restaurant.

Nicole then decided to leave to get some experience working in other hotels and completing agency work before returning to Rushton Hall under their new head chef, Martin Allen.

She told this newspaper that reaching the WNFAD award finals is a huge achievement for her.

Nicole said: “Being a chef, I’m sure we’re all already used to the very long hours and hard work non-stop, spending our time off more so to recover and prepare for the next week ahead rather than having much free time to ourselves.

“It’s a career with a lot of sacrifices and being acknowledged and having that hard work addressed really does make it all worth it. It personally gives me that extra confidence boost that I am on the right track and I am doing what I’m doing for a reason.”

Nicole completed level one hospitality and catering at Northampton college before going on to complete level three professional chef in her apprenticeship. She has spent over three years at Rushton on all sections but has specialised in Pastry for the last year and a half.

Her personal style of cooking is of an Asian influence as it is the type of food she enjoys the most - especially Vietnamese. Her favourite dishes to cook are Vietnamese pho, dumplings and Thai curry.

At the Northampton College cook-off, Nicole decided to sous vide the guinea fowl and then put the roasted bones and scrap vegetables and as well as some fried chorizo, wholegrain mustard and honey into a sauce to make a creamy reduction. She then used the chorizo and mustard again to make a fried potato croquette and served everything with charred shallots, garlic mushrooms, sous vide leeks and a caramelised onion puree.

On the experience, Nicole said: “I went into the experience quite nervous as it was my first competition and had no clue what to expect but I think naturally, as a chef, the minute you start cooking and have that vision in your head of the flavours you want to create and the final dish you want to serve, you become quite calm and focused.

“Ultimately, I didn't leave myself as much time for plating as I would've hoped for but every element I wanted to serve I got on the plate in time.”

Matthew Heritage - The Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay

Also from The Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay is Matthew Heritage.

On being a finalist, Matthew said: ‘It means so much for me to reach the final and have the opportunity to become an award winning chef at 19.

“Working in a place that gives me the opportunity to do this is phenomenal and I am very thankful to my head chef Zak for helping me beyond belief to get to this stage so young.

“Thank you to everyone involved for this amazing opportunity.”

These talented chefs will now go head-to-head in the finals before Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are announced at an awards ceremony hosted by The Royal & Derngate theatre on October 12.

For more details on all the categories in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022/23, visit www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk