Mayor officially launches Business Buzz Kettering – A new era of informal business networking begins

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted by Councillor Ben Jameson, Mayor of Kettering, marking the official opening of what promises to be one of the most vibrant business networking events in the area.

Held on the second Thursday of every month at 10am, Business Buzz Kettering offers a relaxed, welcoming environment for local businesses to connect, collaborate, and grow, all over a cup of tea or coffee. Unlike traditional networking groups, there are no memberships, no lock outs, and no elevator pitches just genuine conversation and open opportunity.

"Business Buzz is about removing the pressure and making real connections. The idea is local businesses will support each other, use each other and recommend each other. It's networking made simple, and we're thrilled to bring it to Kettering," said Mark Jones the local host of Business Buzz Kettering and local business owner of No Worry Websites.

"Today’s turnout and the support from the Mayor shows just how important it is to have spaces like this for the local business community."

Business Buzz is a national network with over 50 events taking place each month across the country.

To find out more about Business Buzz Kettering or to attend the next event, https://www.business-buzz.org/northamptonshire/kettering/

Photo Credit - Nick Freeman

