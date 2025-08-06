Matt Garratt appointed as Sales Director at Newgen IT Services

Reflecting the success of its expansion programme, NewGen IT Services has announced that Matt Garratt has been promoted to Sales Director in recognition of the role he has played.

Matt joined the company in February 2024 as an Account Director but has been closely involved with all aspects of the business, including its move to new premises earlier this year, the continued growth of its client base and developments within the marketing approach to reach a wider audience.

Managing Director Suraj Dholakia, said: “Matt’s appointment as Sales Director is down to the hard work he has been putting in since he joined us last year.

“He has brought a wealth of experience with him and that has given us the ability to do things as a business that we perhaps may not have been able to do, or that would have taken longer to put into place.

“He has hit the ground running, built on our existing client base, hit his numbers straight away, but more importantly, he understands that his role is more than just selling. He has been able to develop the whole team, bringing the marketing and service divisions together with his sales team to improve the all-round understanding of what the business needs.”

Last month, Matt teamed up with Microsoft to arrange a webinar to address some of the concerns businesses have about AI, and products like Microsoft 365 Copilot can be used to increase productivity, improve decision making and collaboration, protect data and structure working practices.

It was NewGen IT’s first foray into webinars and it achieved significant engagement with more than 40 guests joining the online session to find out more about how technology can help their business.

The focus was on sharing vital information and providing a point of contact for anyone who wanted to extend the relationship and find out more about integrating AI specifically to their business. Further webinars on AI and other topics are being planned in the near future.

NewGen IT Services is a company that prides itself on being an IT partner for clients, ensuring the most efficient and cost-effective solutions are delivered in a way that is tailored to individual needs. An experienced and knowledgeable team understands how much clients rely on technology and systems to achieve their business goals, without any stress or disruption.

The company offers three core IT support packages – Monitored, Advanced and Ultimate – depending on clients’ individual requirements, Bespoke solution can be created and delivered to meet client needs.

In addition, NewGen IT Services provides: IT Hardware - advising clients on the products that best meet their needs; Cyber Security – to safeguard businesses with protection against cyber threats; Cloud Solutions – so that documents, information and data can be stored securely and easily accessed when they are needed; Connectivity – including hosted VoIP to broadband solutions; and AV and Data Cabling – using the latest audio-visual equipment to enable customers to showcase themselves to their clients.

Suraj added: “It's a difficult time when you have a business that you feel is ready to move to the next stage but you’re wary of how you go about it. You have to plan carefully and look after your existing customers while also growing and developing. Having had someone like Matt there to support me has accelerated our growth plans considerably and taken much of the pressure off my shoulders.

“I’m delighted with how things are going and have really enjoyed my time so far with plenty more to come, especially with our strategy plans for future growth.”

Matt Garratt said: “This has been a great opportunity for me to combine my experience and development strategy and use it to give back to the business and be at the forefront of driving NewGen IT Services forward.

“I’ve worked in sales and account management roles for over 15 years, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Suraj to develop the team and business further. As we’re driving growth, in IT support offering, it’s exciting for me to have more input and get involved with all different aspects of the business.

“And, of course, from a personal point of view it’s rewarding to see that Suraj & Jess have put their trust in me. I enjoy the collaborative side and the extra responsibilities and expectations and I always want to continue learning. Thank you to Suraj and Jess for this fantastic and exciting opportunity! Looking forward to what the future holds with our continued business growth.”