Market Square Bakery marks 40 sweet years with a 40p treat
The Market Square Bakery has been at the heart of Higham Ferrer’s high street since 1985, proudly baking fresh bread, cakes, and pastries for generations of loyal customers. Still on the high street after four decades, the bakery is known for its traditional recipes, friendly service, and familiar faces behind the counter.
To mark this milestone, they’re inviting everyone to pop in on Saturday 24th May between 6am and 3pm – and enjoy any one item for just 40p. It’s their way of saying thank you to the community that’s supported them since day one.
From crusty loaves to cheeky gingerbread men, it’s a sweet way to step back in time and celebrate a true local gem.