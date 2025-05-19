Market Square Bakery marks 40 sweet years with a 40p treat

Many Savoury Options Also On Offer Daily

One of Northamptonshire’s favourite local spots is turning 40 – and to celebrate, Market Square Bakery is serving up a slice of nostalgia.

On Saturday 24th May, customers can enjoy any one item for just 40p – a nod to the price of a loaf of bread back in 1985 – for one day only between 6 AM and 3 PM. From fresh bakes to classic favourites, it’s their way of saying thank you for four decades of support.

The Market Square Bakery has been at the heart of Higham Ferrer’s high street since 1985, proudly baking fresh bread, cakes, and pastries for generations of loyal customers. Still on the high street after four decades, the bakery is known for its traditional recipes, friendly service, and familiar faces behind the counter.

From crusty loaves to cheeky gingerbread men, it’s a sweet way to step back in time and celebrate a true local gem.