Major £100 MILLION plans unveiled to continue transformation of popular holiday park in Northampton

A huge redevelopment of the Billing Aquadrome holiday park has been proposed, aiming to completely transform the 295-acre site with more than £100 million of fresh investment.

The owners, Meadow Bay Villages (MBV), have submitted a hybrid planning application that outlines plans to reduce the number of static caravans on the site from 3,104 to 2,245, while adding new holiday and residential units, improving facilities, and upgrading infrastructure across the park.

An MBV spokesman said: “The applicant has already invested £20m into the existing facilities of the park, creating a much more positive welcome experience and upgraded leisure areas for families staying on the site. This has already resulted in the park beginning to function again as a destination for short-stay holidays. The applicant now proposes an investment of more than £100m into the site, which will transform all aspects of the site and improve safety, whilst at the same time reducing the number of static caravans permitted at the site.

The applicant has also had detailed discussions with the Environment Agency since April 2024, to get their support to improving the flood resilience of the site and upgrading facilities.”

Billing Aquadrome. Credit: Kamal Lal / [email protected]

Under the proposed plans, MBV will:

Remove old buildings, including a garden centre, rage rooms, salon, and toilet block

Build new residential reception, holiday sales, and residential sales buildings

Convert existing guest and maintenance buildings into community hubs with toilets, changing rooms, and café areas

Create a dedicated residential community area with views over the lakes

Station 110 new static caravans for permanent residential use

Improve roads, footpaths, parking, drainage, and landscaping

The marina will also get a major refresh, including new showers, changing rooms, toilets, and secure parking. MBV says these changes will restore the marina’s appearance and reputation.

Although the total number of static caravans is set to drop, the site will shift its focus. MBV is applying for:

886 static caravans for permanent residential use

1,223 holiday caravans

26 floating lodges

Space for touring caravans and tents

MBV says the new residential park homes will mainly cater to older people, offering secure, affordable, bungalow-style accommodation. According to the application, this will help address local housing shortages by freeing up larger family homes as residents downsize.

MBV estimates the project will create over 250 jobs once completed, including:

70+ roles in cleaning and accommodation services

Around 150 positions in retail, food, and leisure

Over 30 jobs in admin and technical services

The company says it has already spent £20 million improving parts of the park in the last year and plans to invest an extra £78 million across the residential and holiday areas, plus £20 million more on new and upgraded amenities.

In the past year since taking over the site, MBV has delivered:

Lakeside walkway

Meadow Village pitches

New external areas at The Venue

Kids’ play area at The Venue

Relocated shower block

New putting area

Lido splash area

The Aquapark

Adventure Island refurbishment

New pump track

Flood mitigation works

Overall, MBV predicts the changes will inject up to £200 million into the local economy over the next 10 years. Around 30% of the materials and products used will be sourced locally, and some park homes will be supplied by Northampton-based manufacturer Prestige Homeseeker.

MBV says this is a long-term move to turn Billing Aquadrome into a modern, attractive destination for both permanent residents and holidaymakers. The goal is to improve safety, reduce flood risk, and offer better facilities – all while lowering the total number of static caravans on site.

The application is also seeking outline permission to further reshape the site beyond the first phase, including new roads, landscaping, drainage, and flood defences. Plans include building two new lakes and upgrading access to the marina with raised pontoons. A refurbishment of the family entertainment building and outdoor seating area is also on the cards.

MBV describes the changes as “transformational” and says they aim to give Billing Aquadrome a “fresh identity,” restoring its reputation and boosting local pride in the area.

MBV has told the Chronicle and Echo that work will start as soon as planning permission is received.

A target decision date has been set for October 13 by West Northamptonshire Council.