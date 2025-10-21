M Core welcomes Hauraton UK to Saddleback Road

M Core is delighted to announce that Hauraton has chosen Units 18 and 19 at Saddleback Road, Westgate Interchange, Northampton, as its new UK head office.

The move follows an eight-month joint refurbishment project between LCP and Hauraton, which has transformed the 16,919 sq ft space into a fully fitted, modern workplace with 13,000 sq ft of external storage.

Hauraton, a market-leading specialist in rainwater management solutions, has signed a 10-year lease, reinforcing Saddleback Road’s position as a hub for high-quality, well-connected industrial and office space.

Will Helm, Asset Manager at LCP, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hauraton to Saddleback Road. This deal showcases how collaborative investment can deliver exceptional, ready-to-occupy premises that meet the highest standards. We’re confident Hauraton will thrive here and that their arrival will further enhance the site’s reputation as a key location for ambitious businesses.”

Hauraton UK at Saddlebeck Road

Oliver Hallpike, Managing Director at Hauraton UK, said: “This move represents an exciting new chapter for Hauraton in the UK. The newly refurbished headquarters provide us with the ideal environment to continue our growth and deliver the high-quality products and services our customers expect. We’re grateful to LCP for their partnership in creating a space perfectly suited to our needs.”

The deal was facilitated by Catherine Young, with agency support from Oliver Thompson at TDB Real Estate. One extensively refurbished unit, totalling 7,858 sq ft, remains available at Saddleback Road.

To find out more about LCP, please visit: lcpgroup.co.uk