Looking back at Rushden Lakes from the early days to now as it celebrates its eighth anniversary

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
Rushden Lakes is preparing to celebrate its eighth birthday at the end of the month.

Since the popular retail and leisure complex first opened to the public in the summer of 2017, it has gone on to welcome millions of visitors each year.

The site, which used to be gravel pits and was home to the Skew Bridge Country Club and dry ski slope, attracts people from Rushden and all across the county as well as further afield.

But can you remember what it looked like before it became a shopping mecca or how the development took shape after finally winning planning permission after a long and hard-fought battle to get the scheme off the ground?

With the anniversary coming up next week (July 28), we thought it would be a good opportunity to take a look in our archive and dig out some old pictures of the site and see how it has been transformed into the popular attraction it is today.

Scroll down to see all the pictures below

Looking back at Rushden Lakes over the years

1. Rushden Lakes over the years collage pic.jpg

Looking back at Rushden Lakes over the years Photo: File pictures

A sign promoting the old Skew Bridge Ski Club as a possible area for development (May 2011)

2. Rushden Lakes over the years

A sign promoting the old Skew Bridge Ski Club as a possible area for development (May 2011) Photo: Alan Castle

The Skew Bridge Ski Club back in the day, long before the site was turned into Rushden Lakes

3. Rushden Lakes over the years

The Skew Bridge Ski Club back in the day, long before the site was turned into Rushden Lakes Photo: Archive

The old Skew Bridge Ski Club site, which is now Rushden Lakes (May 2011)

4. Rushden Lakes over the years

The old Skew Bridge Ski Club site, which is now Rushden Lakes (May 2011) Photo: Alan Castle

