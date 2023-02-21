Long-standing Kettering dry cleaners blame economic climate for sudden closure

A long-standing dry cleaners in Kettering has blamed the current economic climate for its sudden closure.

Empress Dry Cleaners in Stamford Road shut its doors for good on February 18 and a for sale sign is above the unit.

Cleaning services, alterations, repairs, pressing, key cutting and more had been offered there for years but the shutters are now down.

Empress Dry Cleaners has closed

Those who still had items with them will be able to pick them up on Saturday (February 25) between 10am and midday.

A notice posted outside the shop said: "Due to the current economic situation this shop will be closing down on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

"We will have collection day on Saturday, February 25, from 10am to midday.

"If you have items with us and cannot make our collection day, please leave a note through the door with your contact details and we will be in touch to arrange the return of your items.