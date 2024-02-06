Local waste management company supports sustainability at Delaprè Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Committed to enhancing recycling and sustainability, Delaprè Abbey, one of Northamptonshires historic landmarks, has joined forces with Wellingborough based Cawleys, the region's leading independent waste management company.

Northampton's hidden treasure Delaprè Abbey draws visitors from across the UK seeking to immerse themselves in its rich history, picturesque surroundings, award-winning dining, and sprawling 500 acres of parkland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eager to improve recycling of the waste generated by the high visitor footfall and seasonal events, the Abbey embarked on a partnership with Cawleys to help achieve their sustainability strategy objectives.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Amanda Nicols-Polinska, Head of Commercial and Operations, Delaprè Abbey explained: “Keen to increase our recycling rate and explore innovative waste management solutions for food waste we partnered with Cawleys in 2023.

"Since working together, we have witnessed substantial improvements in our recycling rate for visitor waste, which has increased to 53%. This positive shift is attributed to the strategic placement of specialty bins for different waste types and the implementation of clear signage.”

Amanda added: “We are also delighted with the implementation of Cawleys innovative solution to our high volume of food waste, generated from our popular onsite restaurant and café, and are now working together to further increase recycling across the parkland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Gudgeon, Managing Director, Cawleys said: “In addition to enhancing waste segregation across the site and supporting various events, we have introduced our specialist food waste recycling service for anaerobic digestion- a much greener alternative to landfill which converts food waste into green energy used by The National Grid. In the last six months the Abbey’s food waste has generated energy equivalent to 162 kettles boiled for 1 hour!

“We look forward to continuing to support Delaprè Abbey and their commitment to sustainability and preservation of this beautiful visitor attraction.”

To find out more about Cawleys visit www.cawleys.co.uk