Local Specsavers Home Visits team steps up for Carers UK fundraising challenge

Colleagues at Specsavers Home Visits in Northamptonshire are fundraising as part of a nationwide challenge to raise £60,000 for Carers UK for the charity’s 60th anniversary.

As part of their fundraising endeavours, three members of the team have completed a six-mile hike around the scenic Rutland Water Nature Reserve with the aim to contribute £1,000 to the £60,000 national goal.

Umesh Jungi, director at SpecsaversHome Visits in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, completed the hike alongside colleagues, Karolina and Rachna.

The wider team have also been getting involved in the nationwide challenge to travel over 7,000km – the distance it would take to visit every Specsavers Home Visits location and Carers UK office in the UK. They have been walking, running and swimming, with every kilometre counting toward the ambitious goal of raising vital funds, to champion and support unpaid carers.

Reflecting on the hike, Umesh, says: ‘It was a real team effort. We all supported and encouraged each other on the way round. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting Carers UK through this collective challenge. Unpaid carers are extraordinary, and we want to do our bit to raise awareness and funds to support them.’

Laura Doughty, director of income generation and communications at Carers UK, comments: ‘We're delighted to partner with Specsavers to recognise the efforts of unpaid carers in the UK. The efforts of the team help us to continue to provide expert information, advice and support, and to campaign to make life better for carers.’

Specsavers Home Visits and Carers UK recently launched ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’ - a powerfully unfiltered depiction of unpaid carers in the UK created by critically acclaimed artist Colin Davidson. The portrait, featuring carer Jaycee La Bouche, but representative of all unpaid carers and their experiences, was displayed on London’s Southbank and aims to raise awareness and promote public recognition of the love and dedication of unpaid carers across the UK.

In February this year, Specsavers also announced its membership of Carers UK’s Employers for Carers (EfC) scheme, which enables employers to support their employees who juggle work with caring responsibilities.

To support the team’s fundraising efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/carersukleicdomi?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015