Local social media coach recognised as a finalist for The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samantha Cameron, A Social Media Expert, Psychologist & Strategist has recently been recognised as a finalist for The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024 for the categories of Business Person of the Year and Business Woman of the Year.

Samantha, from Northampton has an incredible story behind her business, she is known as the Social Media Alchemist helping entrepreneurs and businesses turn their content into GOLD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a Social Media Expert, Social Media Psychologist and Strategist with a wealth of social media experience and knowledge over 8 years she teaches and coaches individuals how they can integrate social media psychology into social media strategies. Her passion lies in empowering entrepreneurs and businesses to increase their social media presence, building long lasting relationships for increased consistency and visibility in the online space. She is also a Mum to 5 incredible children, wife to her husband Rich and an advocate to raise awareness of Pervasive Arousal Withdrawal Syndrome (PAWS) a mental health condition that affected her son and turned her and her family's world upside down in 2020.’

Samantha Cameron's letter from the SME Business Awards

Sam had this to say about her recent news of being recognised as a finalist

"I am very excited to have been chosen as a finalist for the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024 in both 'Business Person of the Year' and 'Business Woman of the Year' categories. There are so many amazing businesses and businesswomen in Northamptonshire and I am honoured to have been selected by the judges. Me and my team have had an incredible year last year and are so excited to be recognised for it!"

- Samantha Cameron

Social Media Handles

Samantha Cameron is a Social Media Expert, Psychologist and Strategist

Facebook: /SamanthaCameronSocialMediaStrategist

Instagram: @samanthacameronstrategist

LinkedIn: /samanthacameronsocialmedia

TikTok: /samcamstrategist