News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Local Roofing Company named in the top 50 SME apprenticeship providers in the Country

Moulton Roofing Ltd based in Castle Ashby named in the Top 50 SME providers of apprenticeships in the Country
By Kay FinchContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

Moulton Roofing Ltd formed in 1993, and formerly based in St James Northampton, has employed 17 apprentices since the Covid pandemic, with another 4 starting this year, and has been rewarded by being named in the Top 50 SME apprenticeship providers in the Country in 2023.

Robert Finch the Managing Director is a firm believer in apprenticeships in the Construction industry and giving a chance to young people who may have been overlooked academically.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moulton Roofing have employed over 30 apprentices since the beginning with many going on to form their own successful roofing companies.

MOULTON ROOFING LTDMOULTON ROOFING LTD
MOULTON ROOFING LTD
Most Popular

By way of thanks, their Company Secretary has been invited to a luncheon with other company representatives in this category with the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, at The House of Commons on 12th September this year.

This is a massive achievement for a small Company.

Related topics:Gillian Keegan