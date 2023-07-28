Local Roofing Company named in the top 50 SME apprenticeship providers in the Country

Moulton Roofing Ltd formed in 1993, and formerly based in St James Northampton, has employed 17 apprentices since the Covid pandemic, with another 4 starting this year, and has been rewarded by being named in the Top 50 SME apprenticeship providers in the Country in 2023.

Robert Finch the Managing Director is a firm believer in apprenticeships in the Construction industry and giving a chance to young people who may have been overlooked academically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moulton Roofing have employed over 30 apprentices since the beginning with many going on to form their own successful roofing companies.

MOULTON ROOFING LTD

By way of thanks, their Company Secretary has been invited to a luncheon with other company representatives in this category with the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, at The House of Commons on 12th September this year.