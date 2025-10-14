Local MP Lee Barron visits Marsh Industries to discuss innovation and UK manufacturing
During the visit, Mr Barron met with members of the Marsh Industries management team to discuss the company’s ongoing projects, its growing contribution to the local economy, and the importance of supporting UK-based manufacturing.
The discussion also covered Marsh’s expanding product portfolio, which includes advanced wastewater and sewage treatment systems that serve both domestic and commercial markets across the UK and Europe.
Following the meeting, Mr Barron was given a guided tour of the factory, where he was able to see first-hand the production processes and craftsmanship behind Marsh’s market-leading products.
Speaking after the visit, Steve Boyer, MD for Marsh Industries said:
“We were delighted to host Mr Barron and share how Marsh continues to invest in innovation, sustainability, and British manufacturing. It’s encouraging to see our local MP take such a keen interest in the work being done right here in Northamptonshire.”
Mr Barron expressed he admired the family business and our drive to obtain local partnerships as much as possible.
Marsh Industries continues to expand its operations and product development, maintaining its commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and the community it calls home.