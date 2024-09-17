Local mortgage and insurance broker launches second office

By Daniel Wyke
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 13:32 GMT
Managing Director Daniel Wyke with Associate Director Karla Holley cutting the ribbon
Managing Director Daniel Wyke with Associate Director Karla Holley cutting the ribbon
Wyke Financial have launched their second site this month at Nene Court on the Embankment in Wellingborough.

Having become a mainstay of the local mortgage market for the past 7 years the firm which has over 300 5* reviews had this to say:

"We have officially opened our latest office location at the popular Nene Ct, Wellingborough.

Our second location is very much a complement to our head office at Priors Hall, Corby.

Meeting guests on the open day
Meeting guests on the open day

We had a fantastic launch day last week having invited local businesses and industry professionals to the weekday opening event.

We now welcome any local residents to pop down and see us to take a look round and discuss any needs they may have.

Wellingborough branch will be headed up by our newly appointed Associate Director Karla Holley.

Karla who has been with Wyke Financial for 7 years this month is delighted to be able to open the latest office location in her hometown.

Food & Drinks for all
Food &amp; Drinks for all

We can’t wait to show the office to our loyal clients and look forward to seeing many new faces as well."

Anyone looking for advice on Mortgages, Life insurance, Critical illness, Income Protection and Business Protection is welcome to pop down to the office - 32 Nene Ct, Wellingborough NN8 1LD, call the team on 01933 426926 or email [email protected]

Related topics:WellingboroughMortgagesCorby

