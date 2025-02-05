Local marketing consultancy, Dot & Stripe, to play a crucial role in Innovate UK's award-winning grandparents initiative

The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards is celebrating 50 women leading the charge in groundbreaking industries - from revolutionary peat-free farming solutions, to continuous green electricity, to an AI-powered platform that streamlines allergy management in schools

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s winners, from Edinburgh to Southampton and Cardiff to Belfast, are tackling critical social, environmental and economic challenges, creating a robust pipeline of women-led businesses for future investment. Each will receive a £75,000 grant, personalised business coaching, and access to networking, role modelling and training opportunities.

One of the trailblazing winners of the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award is the Grandparents Welcome National Framework, led by Sam Godfrey-Moore, founder of What’s On 4 Kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamara Holland, Marketing Consultant and mum of two, from Dot & Stripe based in Mawsley, Kettering is proud to take on a key marketing role in this groundbreaking project.

Dot & Stripe, led by Tamara Holland are a project marketing team lead

This highly collaborative project unites 24 visionary organisations from across the children’s activities sector, supported by George Bevis, founder of banking service Tideand a renowned social entrepreneur. The initiative leverages cutting-edge digital technologies to encourage grandparents across the UK to attend pre-school and extra-curricular activities with their grandchildren, strengthening intergenerational bonds and driving growth for women-led businesses in the sector.

“I’m delighted to lend my marketing expertise to this Innovate UK project, helping to amplify the reach of the incredible children's activities sector and encourage more grandparents to get involved. It’s such a rewarding opportunity to bridge generations and support activity providers in creating spaces where grandparents and grandchildren can connect, learn, and have fun together.” said Tamara.

The children’s activities sector, championed by What’s On 4 Kids, supports over 2 million children weekly, contributes £17.7bn annually to the UK economy, with 92% of businesses women-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project not only celebrates the vital role of grandparents in childcare but also fosters collaboration and innovation across the sector.

Tamara Holland with her two children

Tamara shares “As marketing lead on the project, I bring my 20+ years of marketing expertise (several of which are from the children’s activities sector) to be a driving force in accelerating awareness of this incredible project and the impact we can have on the sector”.

Research highlights significant hurdles for women entrepreneurs, including access funding, and a lack of networks and visible role models. The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards address these issues, enabling women innovators to scale their businesses, whilst making a powerful impact on our economy and society.

Since launching in 2016, the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards have invested over £11 million in 200 women innovators and has built a vibrant community of over 10,500 women business leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards continue to champion high-potential women business leaders from diverse backgrounds: 36% of the winners are from ethnic minority groups (excluding whiteminorities); 22% have long term conditions, illnesses or disabilities; and 50% have caring or parental responsibilities.

The award winners, who represent a broad range of high growth industries - from health tech and agriculture to renewable energy and education – also span every nation andregion of the UK.

The Awards drew 1,452 applications from women business leaders, 52% up on last year.This record-breaking engagement highlights the high demand for innovation support and potential to drive economic growth from women leading businesses in the UK.

In total, £3.75 million in government funding is being awarded, with each recipient receiving 50% more than previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent data across all Innovate UK competitions shows that 1 in 3 successful grant applications are now led by women, a significant jump from 1 in 7 when Women In Innovation was first launched.

Sam Godfrey-Moore, founder and Managing Director at What’s On 4 Kids said:“I’m honoured to receive this Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Award, joining an incredible group of inspiring women from across the UK. This recognition not only enables innovation but also shines a spotlight on the vital role the children’s activities sector plays in supporting families and communities. I’m excited to spearhead this groundbreaking project, which unites leading organisations from across the sector to celebrate the important connection between grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparents play a crucial role in family life, and this initiative will drive growth, innovation, and collaboration.”

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK, said: “Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards spotlight the UK’s most groundbreaking women entrepreneurs. This year’s winners have shown incredible leadership and creativity. We’re thrilled to support them in scaling their businesses and inspiring the next wave of women innovators. Their success stories will undoubtedly pave the way for more women to enter and thrive in the world of innovation.”

Dr Stella Peace, Interim Executive Chair of Innovate UK, said:“The Women in Innovation programme is a powerful catalyst for change, not just for the brilliant women entrepreneurs it supports, but for the entire UK innovation landscape. By breaking down barriers and amplifying diverse voices, Innovate UK are fostering a more inclusive and dynamic ecosystem that drives progress across all sectors. This programme is about more than funding – it's about creating role models, building networks, and inspiring the next generation of women innovators to dream big and transform our world.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous Women in Innovation Award winners have gone on to achieve remarkable success, including securing multi-million pound investments, expanding their operations,winning prestigious industry and royal awards, entering international markets, and forging high-profile partnerships with organisations such as Google, Disney and the NH

Explore all 50 of the remarkable award winners and discover how you could benefit from the programme by searching ‘Innovate UK Women in Innovation’ or visiting: www.bit.ly/IUKWomenInnovate