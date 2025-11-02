Local HR company celebrates 18th birthday

CEO and Founder Emma Wynne

Northamptonshire-based HR consultancy Gateway HR is celebrating its 18th birthday on November 6 – marking 18 years of helping employers create happier, compliant, and more successful workplaces.

Founded in 2007 by Emma Wynne, Gateway HR has grown from a dining-room start-up into Northamptonshire’s most trusted HR and training partners. The business now supports hundreds of organisations locally and nationally, delivers training to hundreds of managers each year, and employs a talented local team.

“When I started Gateway HR, my daughter was only nine months old and my son was only three.” says Emma. “I was determined to build something flexible, meaningful, and rooted in family values. Eighteen years later, it’s incredible to look back at what we’ve achieved – and to raise a glass now that we’re finally old enough to do it legally!”

Throughout its growth, Gateway HR has remained true to its community ethos. The team selects a Charity of the Year annually and Emma now serves as a Trustee for two local organisations, giving back to the community that supported her in those early days.

A former Bishop Stopford School student, Emma studied A-level Business Studies there and won the school prize for the subject in sixth form – early proof of the entrepreneurial spark that would later become Gateway HR.

Today, Gateway HR provides HR consultancy, leadership training, and e-learning programmes to help small and medium-sized businesses manage their people with confidence.

“Our aim has always been to make HR practical and human,” Emma adds. “We don’t just quote the law – we help business owners and HR professionals build workplaces where people genuinely thrive.”