Local family-run businesses create “the perfect sustainable partnership”

Established in 1829 and developed through five generations of the same family, Britain’s oldest shoemaker Tricker’s teamed up with Cawleys - the region’s largest independent waste management company - in 2022 as part of a strategy to fight climate change and make a positive impact on the environment.

François Maldonnat, Product Development and Operations Manager at Tricker’s explained: “We were seeking a waste management company that could help us improve our recycling efforts and ultimately reduce our carbon footprint. Cawleys offered the perfect solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As they are a local company, we have significantly reduced our waste miles and increased our recycling rates by ensuring our waste is either recycled or reused to create energy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tricker's François Maldonnat with Cawleys Nick Powell

“A key factor in our decision to work with Cawleys is their fantastic customer portal which gives us complete access to all the information we need from a compliance perspective, and enables us to continually monitor and assess our waste volume and type, allowing us to set targets for improvement. All this is helping us achieve our sustainability strategy and goals.”

Since working with Tricker’s, Cawleys has implemented a complete waste management solution including weekly collections, waste sorting, segregation and recycling of their general, cardboard, plastic and hazardous waste.

Anna Cawley, Strategy and Communications Director, Cawleys added: “We are delighted to celebrate our one-year anniversary working with Tricker’s and to be delivering such excellent results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also introduced our unique Infinity Scheme to the company which allows waste to be separated into containers, keeping it cleaner and dryer, and making it easier to recycle. There are lots of ways we are working together.

“We share many similarities as businesses too, with both of us proud of our family heritage, remaining true to the same core values of our founders. We are keen to help Tricker’s continue improving its recycling rates to reduce emissions now and into the future.”

To find out more about Cawleys visit www.cawleys.co.uk.