Local estate agent recognised for excellence in prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belvoir has been named as one of the top three estate agents in Corby in the 2024 British Property Awards.

The George Street team were assessed against a set of 25 specific criteria in a mystery shopper exercise by independent judges and deemed to be among the best in the town for their sales service.

The winner out of the three agents shortlisted will be entered into regional and national awards, with the opportunity to win the title of Best British Estate Agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Property Awards were created by a team of previous estate agency owners who believe that the industry is 'unfairly judged by some consumers'. The prestigious awards recognise those agents in the industry that go the extra mile for clients.

Belvoir Corby team

All agents are judged over a number of months to ensure service continuity and stability.

Belvoir Corby managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named in the top three of these fantastic awards. We pride ourselves on our customer centric approach and our first-class service so to be recognised in this way is testament to the incredible attitude of the whole team and all their hard work.”