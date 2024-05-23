Local estate agent recognised for excellence in prestigious awards
The George Street team were assessed against a set of 25 specific criteria in a mystery shopper exercise by independent judges and deemed to be among the best in the town for their sales service.
The winner out of the three agents shortlisted will be entered into regional and national awards, with the opportunity to win the title of Best British Estate Agent.
The British Property Awards were created by a team of previous estate agency owners who believe that the industry is 'unfairly judged by some consumers'. The prestigious awards recognise those agents in the industry that go the extra mile for clients.
All agents are judged over a number of months to ensure service continuity and stability.
Belvoir Corby managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named in the top three of these fantastic awards. We pride ourselves on our customer centric approach and our first-class service so to be recognised in this way is testament to the incredible attitude of the whole team and all their hard work.”
For more information on Belvoir visit www.belvoir.co.uk/corby-estate-agents