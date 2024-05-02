Local entrepreneur joins growing franchise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Perkins will be operating More Than Loft Ladders across Northamptonshire, Bedford, Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas – joining a national franchise which already provides services across the heart of the UK from Liverpool to London.

As the name suggests, More Than Loft Ladders also install hatches, part or full loft boarding insulation, lighting and accessories to transform dark and forgotten lofts into usable space.

Mr Perkins previously worked for a training provider – helping people return to the workplace - and plans to use those skills to grow his business in the coming months and years.

He explained: “Coming from a background in education and recruitment, I’ve always had a knack for recognising untapped potential, whether it’s in people or in spaces.

“While struggling for storage space in my own home and not wanting to go through the hassle and exceptionally high costs of moving houses again one day, after five years of owning my home I decided to poke my head through the loft hatch out of curiosity for the first time.

“From this moment I quickly realised that I had just stumbled on a goldmine of untapped storage potential waiting to be unlocked.

“Driven by my passion for home improvements and a keen eye for opportunity, I took the leap and decided to bring More Than Loft Ladders to my community.

“The concept is simple – providing people with a high quality service to enable them to unlock the potential in their home by creating beautifully organised space that maximises every inch of available storage.

“Having undergone full training by the More Than Loft Ladders team, I am starting small but plan to recruit other trades people and grow the business.

“More Than Loft Ladders is a growing business which operates in a competitive industry but, with the support of the franchise team and the fantastic reputation that the company already has in other parts of the country, I am confident that I will make a success of this new venture.”

Franchise owner Liam Hobbs, who is based in Nottinghamshire, continued: “We are delighted to have Lewis on board in this important geographical area.

“This is a growing market – particularly in the current economic climate. Homeowners recognise that, rather than taking on more mortgage debt with a larger home, they can maximise the storage or living space in their current homes by converting the loft.

“Upgrading insulation at the same time also makes perfect sense in both the shorter and longer terms with heating bills continuing to rise at such an eye-watering rate.”