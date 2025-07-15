Local Corby cafe 'Scran' have made it to the regional finals of England's Business Awards
The cafe, based within the Corby East Midlands International Pool have gone through the early stages of the competition, firstly being nominated by the public, secret shopped and receiving votes from the public to make it through to the regional finals which will be held next month.
Scran will be in the running to pick up the "Best Cafe" award for their region.
England's Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK, the awards recognise the hard work and commitment these small businesses show day in and day out.
Voting is still open for the awards and you can vote for Scran by going to www.nominees.info/vote