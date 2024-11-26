Local company signs off awards season with fourth award win

Corby company, See Limited, has clinched yet another award win, bringing its total award haul to four in just two months.

A holding company of businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels for the built environment sector, See Limited picked up the North Northamptonshire Sustainability award at the Northamptonshire Business Awards held on Friday 22nd November.

The awards recognise and celebrate the very best in Northamptonshire business with the Sustainability award being presented to See Limited for their tireless work in integrating sustainability into their business practices for all companies in its group, including operating businesses – Performance Panels and Bousfields – and across the construction industry as a whole.

Finalists had to demonstrate best practice in resource management, community engagement as well as their contribution towards the UK Government’s Net Zero target.

Pictured left to right: Jayden Whitworth, Danielle Redgate, Natalia White and Daniel McNerney of See Limited with their Sustainability award

See Limited’s sustainability efforts included establishing four key initiatives to fight climate change: producing an Annual Carbon Footprint Report to record the CO₂ impact of all businesses in the group; forming an internal Carbon Reduction Team to implement initiatives to reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year; partnering with More Trees to plant trees all over the world; and signing up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to adopt best practice to significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

The company also champions a sustainability driven product portfolio and supports customers to make their construction projects more environmentally friendly by providing environmental product data on materials including BioCarbon Laminates and SanFoot® Real Wood Veneer.

Competition for the Sustainability award was strong, with See pipping Encore Environment, Marlec Engineering Co Ltd and Tresham College to the post to clinch the title.

This latest award win follows the company winning the Sustainability Award at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards (NBEAs) on Thursday, November 7. They also scooped the Green Award at the NNBN Awards and achieved national success as the Gold Winner in the Sustainability Award category at the National Building & Construction Awards, both held in October. See Limited was also a finalist at the Building Innovation Awards in the Best Carbon Reduction Innovation or Practice category in Manchester on Thursday, October 17.

Daniel McNerney, managing director of See Limited, said: “This latest award win is an amazing end to our awards season run for See Limited. And what an awards season it has been!

“We couldn’t be prouder of all of our achievements, particularly as we operate in the UK’s built environment industry – a sector that contributes to 20% of the UK’s total annual carbon footprint.

“Winning four awards in the space of just two months is testament to the hard work we are doing as a group in the area of sustainability. Our successes will continue to drive us forward to ensure that we don’t slowdown in our sustainable efforts in the built environment industry.”