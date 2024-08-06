Local company shortlisted as a finalist of prestigious National Building and Construction awards

Corby-based See Limited has been announced as a finalist for the Sustainability Award at the prestigious National Building & Construction Awards 2024.

The group holding company, responsible for three businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels, has been recognised from hundreds of entries to make the final ten within their category.

The awards acknowledge those working within the building and construction industry and See Limited has been recognised for their work in establishing four key initiatives to help contribute to the global effort to fight against climate change. This includes the implementation of an Annual Carbon Footprint Report; the formation of an internal team to focus on implementing initiatives to further reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year; a partnership with More Trees to plant trees for every order of Pura® NFC – Performance Panels’ weatherproof cladding for home exteriors; plus signing up to Science Based Targets to demonstrate their commitment to adopting best practice in sustainability.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our Group ethos. We are passionate about taking positive steps to reduce our carbon footprint, so to be in contention for such a prestigious award that recognises our Group efforts is an honour,” said Robert Thompson, CEO of See Limited.

“Being a finalist is an incredibly proud moment for us and we look forward to finding out the winner!”

With like-minded businesses, such as Building Systems UK and Harris Brick Safety Systems announced as finalists across 21 categories, winners will be officially announced at a black tie event held on Thursday 24th October at the Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge hotel.

To view the full list of finalists at the National Building and Construction Awards across all 21 categories, click here.