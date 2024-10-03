Local company raises vital funds for Corby Foodbank with charity golf day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thirty golfers from RS in Corby, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, have raised more than £850 at a charity golf day in aid of Corby Foodbank, which distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis.

Held at The Leicestershire Golf Club, the event was organised by RS’ employees, Sam Marchant and Daniel Waller.

“It was a fantastic day for such a great cause,” said Sam, RS PRO category manager at RS. “This was our second annual charity golf day and we managed to smash our fundraising target of £850.

“We have a lot of keen golfers in the business, so once a year it’s important for us to get together, have a laugh and play some below average golf!

The team at RS teeing off at their charity golf day in aid of Corby Foodbank, which raised £850

“The need to use a foodbank can happen to anyone and, unfortunately, the use of foodbanks is on the rise. However we hope that with regular donations through fundraising and food parcel donations, we can help provide adequate support to this amazing cause.”

RS has established a great relationship with Corby Foodbank, with a number of employees throughout the year committed to helping out with volunteering – whether this is by assisting with food parcel distribution or helping with the movement of much-needed stock.

Alongside the charity golf day, the company also organised a collection of much-needed items for food parcels, arranging delivery of these to St Peter & St Andrew’s Church on Beanfield Avenue, where the foodbank is based.

The foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford, who also joined the golfers on the day to give a thought-provoking talk of the who, what and how the foodbank operates, highlights that fundraising and donations made by companies such as RS is pivotal to the work they do: “The contributions we receive from RS continue to make a real difference to the people of Corby who are in need.

“Their recent donation of items to the foodbank contained not only non-perishable foods, but also toiletries and pet foods which allows us to provide a well-rounded parcel for both individuals and families alike.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank and how you can donate, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk