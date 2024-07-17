Local company raises more than £5k for Cancer Research UK with Tough Mudder challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of 23 from Corby-based SEE Limited, a group holding company responsible for three businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels, has raised more than £5,000 for Cancer Research UK by battling their way through more than 10 gruelling miles and 23 challenging obstacles in the Tough Mudder challenge, which took place at Belvoir Castle in Grantham.

Crossing the finish line in around three hours, the team joined forces to help bolster the crucial efforts and vital research that goes into saving lives and finding cures and treatment for cancer, raising £5,355.

Robert Thompson, CEO of SEE Limited, said: “It was such a challenging but rewarding experience. Pulling through the obstacles with my family, friends, and colleagues made this a very special moment.

“I’m really proud of what we have achieved, all the efforts that went in to fundraising for the event and raising such a life-changing amount of money for a cause so close to my heart.

The See Limited team finishing together at the Tough Mudder

“I’m also grateful to all those who have kindly donated – it means so much to everyone. If you’re contemplating taking on the Tough Mudder yourself, I would urge you to throw yourself at it, you will not regret it!”

Digital marketing manager at SEE Limited, Inga Gusauskaite, agrees that it was a worthwhile experience which pulled on their team spirit to get them round the gruelling course: “The course itself was really hard, made even tougher by the challenging weather conditions with the rain and the wind. But I’m very proud of myself and the team because we stuck together and tackled each obstacle as a collective.

“The worst obstacle was the electric shock one, where we had to crawl in the water while being electrocuted by the wires above. I think everyone would agree that was the worst one!

“See Limited are immensely grateful to everyone who supported us with our fundraising. Every donation no matter how big or small helps towards the life-saving research and crucial support to those living with cancer right now. We can only hope that by uniting in this way, we are doing all we can to ensure that future generations are not burdened with the impacts of cancer.”