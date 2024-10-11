Local coffee roastery official seller for Northamptonshire of multi-award-winning ‘The Good Cup’
In reality only 2% of plastic cups are recycled, and the rest go into landfill or our oceans, and can take up to 500 years to break down, and then become a micro-plastic threat. The Good Cup is made from sustainably sourced materials and is fully recyclable and compostable. Last year Time Magazine featured it as one of the 'best inventions of 2023.'
William Scott at Well Roasted Coffee, said: "We’re thrilled to partner with The Good Cup. As a local business that values sustainability and quality, this product aligns perfectly with our mission. We believe that our customers and fellow coffee lovers across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland will appreciate the practicality, sustainability, and sleek design of The Good Cup. It’s time to enjoy coffee with a conscience."
Key benefits of The Good Cup include:
- 100% plastic-free design
- No lids required – its fold-and-sip feature makes it easy and hassle-free
- Sustainably sourced materials
- Fully recyclable, biodegradable and compostable
- Ideal for both hot and cold beverages, and food
- Reduces single-use waste, helping to protect the environment
As the official seller in the region, Well Roasted Coffee is offering The Good Cup to coffee shops, and other food and drink businesses, who are looking to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on quality or convenience.
