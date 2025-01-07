Local care home welcomes new General Manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Claremont Parkway care home, in Kettering, Northamptonshire have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team.

Joanna Mosses will oversee the running of the purpose built 61 bed home and will be responsible for a team of carers, nursing and hospitality staff. Joanna brings a wealth of knowledge to the position with extensive experience working across nursing, residential care, learning disabilities, mental health, and acquired brain injury services.

Claremont Parkway is one of over 240 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The new General Manager, Joanna Mosses said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Claremont Parkway and bring a comprehensive approach to resident care. I'm also trained in reflexology and massage therapies that can be used to support continued health and wellbeing. I’m looking forward to getting to know our residents and managing this home to provide high quality care.”

Meet the New General Manager at Claremont Parkway

Mary-Jane Jekiel the Regional Operations Director, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Joanna will be extremely popular with our residents, family and friends.”

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential care and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

The home is hosting an Open Day on Saturday 18th January and welcome you to join them. Come and meet Joanna, take a look around the beautiful home and enjoy all the complimentary entertainment, and hospitality on offer that day.