Local care home welcomes new General Manager
Prior to starting in this position Roz joined Barchester earlier this year as a Clinical Development Nurse, working regionally with nursing and residential teams, coaching and teaching departments to always achieve the best care for our residents.
Roz is a registered nurse, qualifying from Sheffield University in 2013. She has worked in a variety of clinical settings including surgical care, Intensive Care Units and A&E. The last 3 years have been spent in care home management where she developed her skills as a leader in the social care sector.
Collingtree Park is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
The new General Manager, Roz said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Collingtree Park and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”
Mary-Jane Jekiel the Regional Director, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Collingtree Park. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Roz will be a big hit with our residents.”
Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
