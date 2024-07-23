Local care home welcomes new General Manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Collingtree Park care home, in Northampton have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team. Rosalyn James (Roz) will oversee the running of the 79 bed home and will be responsible for a team of carers, team leaders, seniors and hospitality staff.

Prior to starting in this position Roz joined Barchester earlier this year as a Clinical Development Nurse, working regionally with nursing and residential teams, coaching and teaching departments to always achieve the best care for our residents.

Roz is a registered nurse, qualifying from Sheffield University in 2013. She has worked in a variety of clinical settings including surgical care, Intensive Care Units and A&E. The last 3 years have been spent in care home management where she developed her skills as a leader in the social care sector.

Collingtree Park is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Rosalyn James Heads the Collingtree Park Team

The new General Manager, Roz said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Collingtree Park and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

Mary-Jane Jekiel the Regional Director, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Collingtree Park. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Roz will be a big hit with our residents.”