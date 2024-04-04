Local care home welcomes new General Manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jacob Bindura will oversee the running of the purpose built 61 bed home and will be responsible for a team of carers, nursing and hospitality staff. Prior to starting in this position Jacob was an emergency nurse for several years before working in an Urgent Care Centre as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner and Deputy Quality Lead.

Claremont Parkway is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours..

The new General Manager, Jacob said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Claremont Parkway and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care. We are hosting an Open Day on Saturday 27th April and look forward to meeting many of the local community and showcasing our beautiful home.

Jacob Bindura, General Manager

Mary-Jane Jekiel the Regional Operations Director, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Claremont Parkway. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Jacob will be a big hit with our residents.”