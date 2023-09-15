Local care home shortlisted for prestigious award
Brook House Care Home in Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been selected as a finalist in the Care Home Design Category at this year’s National Care Awards.
The award will recognise an outstanding care home that provides a homely and welcoming environment, exceptional care, while also ensuring maximum infection control.
Brook House is an award-winning purpose-built community, designed to give the people they care for extra support and those living with dementia the highest quality of life through thoughtful design. The home features a hair salon and barbers, cinema, private dining room, library and music room.
In addition, Aria Care have also been shortlisted in 5 other categories including Large Care Home Group of the Year.
CEO Caroline Roberts expressed her delight to all the finalists, “This is superb recognition of the passion, commitment and the high standard of care provided to the people in our communities. Truly caring from the heart enables us to continue to strive to be the best version of ourselves and for Aria Care to be the best provider of care in the UK.”
The awards will be held on Friday 24th November at the ExCel in London.
Brook House Care Home, part of the Aria Care Group, provides residential care and dementia care on a permanent or respite basis. For more information, visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/brook-house-in-towcester or call 0808 169 8662.