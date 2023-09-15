Local care home shortlisted for prestigious award

Watch more videos on Shots!

Brook House Care Home in Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been selected as a finalist in the Care Home Design Category at this year’s National Care Awards.

The award will recognise an outstanding care home that provides a homely and welcoming environment, exceptional care, while also ensuring maximum infection control.

Brook House is an award-winning purpose-built community, designed to give the people they care for extra support and those living with dementia the highest quality of life through thoughtful design. The home features a hair salon and barbers, cinema, private dining room, library and music room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brook House bistro

In addition, Aria Care have also been shortlisted in 5 other categories including Large Care Home Group of the Year.

CEO Caroline Roberts expressed her delight to all the finalists, “This is superb recognition of the passion, commitment and the high standard of care provided to the people in our communities. Truly caring from the heart enables us to continue to strive to be the best version of ourselves and for Aria Care to be the best provider of care in the UK.”

The awards will be held on Friday 24th November at the ExCel in London.

