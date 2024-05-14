Local care home receives 5 Star rating in food hygiene inspection
The Food Standards Agency visited the home unannounced on the 14th May 2024, and the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, was rated 5 Stars with nothing to improve upon.
The report stated ‘Excellent standards at time of visit, detailed and up to date records.
The report continued by stating ‘No advisories, a perfect score’.
Jacob Bindura, General Manager at Claremont Parkway said: “We are delighted that our home was rated 5 Stars following the Food Standard Agency’s most recent inspection. The team at Claremont Parkway work so hard to ensure the home has the very best hygiene levels so it is wonderful to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”
Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Claremont Parkway provides; residential and nursing care for short and long-term resident stays.