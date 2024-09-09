Local businesswoman announced as finalist in BBC Radio Northampton Make a Difference Awards

A local businesswoman from Wellingborough-based independent IT consultancy, 3RS IT Solutions, has been announced as a finalist in the Fundraiser Award category of the BBC Radio Northampton Make a Difference Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing director Leila Souch was nominated by husband and fellow director Steve Souch, in recognition for her fundraising efforts for the Teamwork Trust, a charity which is dedicated to supporting people who are living with learning disabilities, autism and mild mental health issues.

As part of her fundraising efforts, Leila encouraged the 3RS team to roll up their sleeves for a year-long fundraising journey of challenges which included a treacherous assault course, a bake-off contest and 5km run around Stanwick Lakes – all to help ensure much-needed support is provided to those that need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm thrilled to be announced as a finalist in the BBC Radio Northampton Make a Difference Awards 2024,” said Leila Souch, marketing director, 3RS IT Solutions.

Leila Souch, 3RS IT Solutions, is a finalist in the BBC Radio Northampton Make a Difference Awards

“Our son Reuben is living with autism and is the inspiration behind the fundraising that I do. Some people may know he is autistic, and The Teamwork Trust does a huge amount to support people with additional needs in Northamptonshire. So, I want to help them by raising as much money as I possibly can.

“It’s a real honour to be supporting Teamwork Trust who do so much to support people living with autism and I’m hugely thankful to Steve and my support network.

“I can’t wait for the awards ceremony and want to wish good luck to all the finalists!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC Radio Northampton Fundraiser Award is given to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause. Winners of all eight categories in the Northants region will be announced at an awards ceremony which takes place on Tuesday September 10.