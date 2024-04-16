Local business woman nominated for Animal Star Award as “Dog Trainer of the Year 2024”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After marrying her military husband in 2016 she joined him overseas. At that point Katrina started her adventure in the animal care sector in Cyprus. Here she volunteered at British Forces Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC). Her involvement in animal welfare led her to dedicate her life to working with animals. When her family relocated to California she worked with Santa Barbara Humane Society for two years. This experience giving her the confidence to set up her own dog training business upon returning to the UK.

Open for business in March 2023, Katrina's Happy Dogs, teaches owners how to improve their dogs’ behaviour by building and increasing the bond between them and their dog. Describing the work, she does with each of her clients as an “Adventure” she focuses on positivity and fun. As well as puppy socialisation evenings, Katrina offers six-week group training as well as personalised 1-1 training adventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst building her new business, Katrina regularly donates time supporting Redhead Rescue Animal Sanctuary. She provides training for the fosterers and dogs in the charitable organisation’s care. “I love being able to give back to my local community and helping dogs that have come from a variety of backgrounds to be happy and comfortable in their lives going forward.”

Katrina working with Redhead Rescue dogs Rosco and Enos

Katrina was shocked to be informed she is a finalist “To be nominated for this award is incredible. I was lost for words. I never thought I would get to be a finalist at such an early stage in my business.”