Local business wins prestigious Inclusive Wedding Award

On Thursday 21st November 2024, local business, Gem Wright Photography, received the award for Most Unique Photographer at the Quirky Wedding Awards, the UK’s only Wedding Awards celebrating alternative, inclusive, accessible, and unique wedding suppliers.

Gem Wright received the award, sponsored by Wedding Elements, at the National Final in Birmingham, outshining hundreds of applicants from across the UK.

The awards were judged by industry experts using a unique secret shopper method, examining their websites, social media profiles and reviews from the perspective of a potential client. The applicants were assessed on four main areas of their business – Inclusivity & Accessibility, Sustainability, Customer Service and Uniqueness.

Gem Wright specialises in capturing unique, vibrant, and alternative wedding moments with a creative flair. Based in Northamptonshire but available across the UK, Gem's work celebrates lovein all its forms, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and authenticity. With a non-traditional approach, bold editing style, and eco-conscious ethos—such as planting a tree for every wedding booked—Gem creates memorable, heartfelt images and films that truly reflect the joy of the day.

The Quirky Wedding Awards are the only alternative Wedding Awards in the UK and are run by Quirky Weddings, who also run the Quirky Wedding Fayre and Quirky Weddings Magazine. The awards were created for the sole purpose of acknowledging the amazing alternative weddingcommunity, who are often overlooked for more traditional wedding awards, for not only oﬀering something unique, but also for championing inclusivity and accessibility, and helping to create a zero-judgement wedding industry