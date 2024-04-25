Local business celebrates 10 years
The company has provided jobs and opportunities to local people supporting the local community. They are a housing company building affordable houses for the housing association and have been expanding their business employing local people in Northamptonshire.
John Leydon and Jonathan Lewis are the directors of the company. They brought and renovated the old library in Higham Ferrers where their offices are and renovated the community room for the town. The community room provides a safe warm place for locals to enjoy activities such as a board game afternoon every Thursday.
The company is holding a 10th anniversary party for all their employees this Saturday 27th April.
They are also supporting the charity Dementia UK and holding a cake and coffee stall at the party event.