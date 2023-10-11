How the new factory will look.

A major firm’s popular ice cream treat will soon be made at a new state-of-the-art production facility in Kettering after global demand boomed.

Little Moons, whose mochi ice cream balls can be found in supermarket freezers across the country, have announced they will begin production at Cransley Park in the first half of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new 50,000 sq ft factory will create a number of jobs, although the exact figure hasn’t been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over 18 months ago we reported that they were planning to move there – and one of their co-founders says the site will be a huge part of their growth plans after they more than doubled their turnover.

Howard Wong, who created the firm with sister Vivien, said: “The opening of a new factory in Kettering marks another key milestone for Little Moons as we look to expand our production line, following continued growth in the UK and globally.

"As pioneers of the ice cream snacking category, we’re only getting started and we have lots of exciting plans and new product development to share with shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This new state-of-the-art factory will play an integral part in our ambitious growth plans and enable us to continue our mission of innovation within the ice cream category whilst maintaining our position as Europe’s leading mochi ice cream.

“The new factory in Kettering will also open up job opportunities for the community.”