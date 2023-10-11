News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Little Moons set to open new Kettering factory as global demand booms

"This new state-of-the-art factory will play an integral part in our ambitious growth plans.”
By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Oct 2023, 21:44 BST- 1 min read
How the new factory will look.How the new factory will look.
How the new factory will look.

A major firm’s popular ice cream treat will soon be made at a new state-of-the-art production facility in Kettering after global demand boomed.

Little Moons, whose mochi ice cream balls can be found in supermarket freezers across the country, have announced they will begin production at Cransley Park in the first half of 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new 50,000 sq ft factory will create a number of jobs, although the exact figure hasn’t been confirmed.

Just over 18 months ago we reported that they were planning to move there – and one of their co-founders says the site will be a huge part of their growth plans after they more than doubled their turnover.

Most Popular

Howard Wong, who created the firm with sister Vivien, said: “The opening of a new factory in Kettering marks another key milestone for Little Moons as we look to expand our production line, following continued growth in the UK and globally.

"As pioneers of the ice cream snacking category, we’re only getting started and we have lots of exciting plans and new product development to share with shoppers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This new state-of-the-art factory will play an integral part in our ambitious growth plans and enable us to continue our mission of innovation within the ice cream category whilst maintaining our position as Europe’s leading mochi ice cream.

“The new factory in Kettering will also open up job opportunities for the community.”

Little Moons’ treats consists of a small ball of gelato ice cream wrapped in a sweet, soft and chewy rice flour dough, which has been steamed and pounded.

Related topics:KetteringEurope